Mississippi State releases football ticketing information to Bulldog Club members

Mississippi State Bulldog Club members received information on Friday regarding the distribution of football tickets for the 2020 season. Here was the email sent to members, outlining the process moving forward:

Thank you for maintaining your season tickets for Mississippi State Football! The MSU Ticket Office will begin assigning seats immediately under the guidelines established in Executive Order 1519 from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. As noted in the Executive Order, the capacity in the bowl of the stadium will be reduced to 25%, club capacity will be reduced to 50% of seating capacity in indoor areas with an additional 25% of seating capacity in outdoor areas. To accommodate those determinations, the following procedures will be implemented during the seat assignment process:

In order to maximize the number of opportunities in the highest demand seating areas, Bulldog Club members will be limited to their regular order quantity or a in the Floyd Wade, Jr. Club Level (East Side Club), the Scoreboard Club, Gridiron Club, the 200-Level and 100-Level of Davis Wade Stadium. If you ordered more than four tickets in those locations, your additional tickets will be assigned, in rank order, in another location in the main grandstand of the stadium. You also have the option to reduce your total order quantity to four and receive a refund on the additional tickets, credit the refund to the 2021 season, or convert your refund to a charitable gift to the Bulldog Club. (Main grandstand = lower and upper bowls on the east and west side of Davis Wade Stadium).

ALL CHANGES IN SEATING AND PARKING LOCATIONS ARE TEMPORARY FOR 2020 ONLY. Everyone will be returned to their normal seats and parking for the 2021 season.

Everyone will be returned to their normal seats and parking for the 2021 season. The MSU Ticket Office will be in contact with you via email or phone regarding your seat assignment. This process will take place in Bulldog Club rank order and it will take time. Your patience is appreciated. Also note that you may of your order when you are contacted by the Ticket Office.

Seats will be assigned in accordance with the Bulldog Club priority point ranking system.

If you purchase additional tickets in the main grandstand, tickets will be assigned in seat blocks no more than eight (8). Any account that purchased more than eight seats will be divided into multiple seat blocks and kept as close together as possible. You also have the option to reduce your order quantity to eight and receive a refund on the additional tickets, credit the refund to the 2021 season, or convert your refund to a charitable gift to the Bulldog Club.

Bulldog Club pledges will be adjusted to reflect the location of any seats assigned outside of the Club levels.

Club tickets will also be delivered via MSU’s Mobile Ticketing platform and will not be printed. For more information on mobile tickets, please visit .

There will also be some slight adjustments in parking lot assignments to accommodate reduced transit on game days and public parking opportunities. If your parking is adjusted, you will be kept as close as possible to your current parking lot.

Please review the so you will know what to expect when you arrive on campus. Among the most important to note:

In accordance with guidelines established in from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, tailgating will not be permitted on MSU’s campus this season. This prohibition applies to all tailgating, picnics, fanfare areas, and the like.

Face coverings over the nose and mouth shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Stadium staff will restrict elevator capacity to household units or a posted maximum of five (5) people. The use of stadium pedestrian ramps to upper seating is encouraged. Due to limited capacity and required physical distancing, elevator delays are expected.

