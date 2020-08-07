Mississippi State picks up commit from instate defensive back Brendan Toles

Since late April, Brendan Toles had been committed to Louisiana Tech. Not anymore.

On Friday afternoon, Toles – a defensive back out of Lafayette High School – announced he is now pledging to head to Mississippi State and join the Bulldogs' Class of 2021.

While it's expected the speedy Toles will play in the secondary at MSU if he indeed follows through with his commitment, he shines on both sides of the ball for Lafayette. As a receiver, he had eight catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Toles recorded 52 tackles with nine pass breakups and an interception.

Toles is rated as a two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Rivals and ESPN rate Toles as a three-star prospect. He is a three-star player via the 247Sports Composite, which averages how players are rated across recruiting services.

Toles becomes the 15th player to commit to Mississippi State in the 2021 class. MSU's group is currently rated as the country's 40th-best according to both Rivals and 247Sports. The 2021 class of the Bulldogs is pegged 11th-best in the Southeastern Conference by both outlets, ahead of Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

