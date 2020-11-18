SI.com
Instate defensive back Brendan Toles decommits from Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

A little over three months after Brendan Toles said he planned to be a Mississippi State Bulldog, he has backed off on that pledge.

Toles, a defensive back from Lafayette (Mississippi) High School, took to social media on Wednesday and announced he has decommitted from MSU.

"After a long talk with my family...I have decided to decommit from Mississippi State University," Toles posted.

Toles is rated as a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. He was originally committed to Louisiana Tech prior to flipping that commitment to MSU back in August. 

As Toles takes his name out of State's class, it leaves the Bulldogs with the country's 20th-ranked group according to Rivals. MSU is tabbed as the No. 25 class in the nation per 247Sports.

MSU is now down to four defensive backs currently committed. Those are M.J. Daniels, Cortez Eatmon, Myzel Williams and Corey Ellington.

It won't be long now before commitments can begin putting pen to paper and making things official. The NCAA's early signing period begins in less than a month. It starts on December 16 and lasts through December 18. About two months later comes the traditional National Signing Day. It is scheduled for February 3, 2021.

