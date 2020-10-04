Mississippi State drops out of national rankings after upset loss to Arkansas

From out, to in to back out again. That has been the plight of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the national rankings this season.

The newest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and Amway Coaches Poll were released on Sunday and MSU was nowhere to be found following State's upset loss at the hands of Arkansas. The Bulldogs were previously No. 14 in the coaches poll and No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

However that all changed after a frustrating night in Starkville for MSU. The Bulldogs lost 21-14 to Arkansas as the Razorbacks claimed their first Southeastern Conference victory in three years, snapping a 20-game losing streak in league affairs. MSU did receive points in both polls and would've been tied for 26th in the coaches poll if it went that far, and would've been tied for 28th in the AP poll.

Here are the full polls:

Associated Press Top 25

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Georgia

4-Florida

5-Notre Dame

6-Ohio State

7-Miami

8-North Carolina

9-Penn State

10-Oklahoma State

11-Cincinnati

12-Oregon

13-Auburn

14-Tennessee

15-BYU

16-Wisconsin

17-LSU

18-SMU

19-Virginia Tech

20-Michigan

21-Texas A & M

22-Texas

23-Louisiana-Lafayette

24-Iowa State

25-Minnesota

Others receiving votes (with point totals shown):

Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1

Amway Coaches Poll

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3 (tied)-Georgia

3 (tied)-Florida

5-Notre Dame

6-Ohio State

7-Miami

8-Penn State

9-North Carolina

10-Oklahoma State

11-Cincinnati

12-Tennessee

13-Auburn

14-Wisconsin

15-BYU

16-LSU

17-Oregon

18-Virginia Tech

19-Michigan

20-Texas A & M

21-SMU

22-Texas

23-Louisiana-Lafayette

24-Iowa State

25-UCF

Others receiving votes (with point totals shown):

Mississippi State 120; Minnesota 120; Southern California 112; Kansas State 86; Texas Christian 58; Oklahoma 53; Army 51; Marshall 46; Iowa 39; Coastal Carolina 38; Utah 36; Memphis 35; Arkansas 35; Pittsburgh 32; West Virginia 30; Boise State 30; UAB 25; Mississippi 24; NC State 17; Arizona State 16; Tulsa 15; Air Force 13; Kentucky 11; Washington 8; Virginia 8; Nebraska 5; California 5; Boston College 5; Stanford 4; Baylor 2; Liberty 1.

