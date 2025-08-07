Transfer linebacker Smith anchors Mississippi State defense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Linebacker Jalen Smith, a transfer from Tennessee, has quickly emerged as a key figure for Mississippi State’s defense as the Bulldogs go through preseason practices for season.
Smith, who played two seasons at Tennessee, joined Mississippi State following a 2-10 campaign that exposed major deficiencies on defense.
The Bulldogs, under second-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, are hoping Smith’s experience and leadership can help repair a unit that struggled throughout last year.
“Everyone here wants to see everybody win,” Smith said during preseason camp. “We have a great locker room. Just everybody pushing one another and wanting the best. Overall, it is just a very family atmosphere.”
Smith, a native of Grayson, Ga., redshirted his first year at Tennessee before earning All-SEC freshman honors in 2023. He appeared in 12 games, recording 34 tackles and two tackles for loss. He also played against Mississippi State last season, which left a strong impression.
“I would definitely say how they fought,” Smith said of facing the Bulldogs. “They are going to bring the fight always, and that is something I wanted to be a part of because I am going to bring that energy as well.”
Smith entered the transfer portal in December and announced his commitment to Mississippi State later that month.
The Bulldogs have been trying to add speed and youth at linebacker and Smith’s arrival has been welcomed by coaches and teammates. Smith said the transition has been smooth due to the team’s work ethic.
“They just told me how they were going to work hard and if I came to work with them, then they would accept me, and that’s what I did,” Smith said. “I went to work with all of the guys and just did my part. I earned their trust both on and off the field as someone they can trust to hold other people accountable.”
Smith said the biggest difference between this year’s defense and last year’s is speed and trust among teammates.
“I have watched a lot film on last year,” he said. “Overall, I would just say the defense this year is much faster. We have a lot more trust in each other, so that everyone can do their job. Coach Hutzler always talks about how everyone needs to do their part and everything will work out.”
Hutzler, who joined Mississippi State after coaching linebackers at Alabama, is focused on building a more aggressive defense.
“We want to be aggressive,” he said in July. “We want to dictate things as much as we can. We want to be violent in how we play.”
Mississippi State’s preseason expectations are low, with the Bulldogs picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC in multiple preseason polls.
The arrival of Smith and several other transfers has created optimism within the program. Head coach Jeff Lebby, hired for his offensive acumen, has emphasized the need for the defense to match the offense’s tempo.
“There is a great energy around practice every single day,” Smith said. “It does not matter if we are in the weight room, the practice fields, or the film room; it is always full of energy. Coach Hutzler is always firing us up. Football is fun at the end of the day.”
Mississippi State will open the new season Aug. 30 on the road against Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN and fans can also listen on the MSU Radio Network.