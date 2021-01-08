Bulldogs set to add grad transfer receiver Tre Walker

The 2021 version of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense has apparently picked up a boost.

Tre Walker, a wide receiver from San Jose State, announced on Friday that he plans to transfer to MSU. Walker is a graduate transfer and has one season of eligibility remaining. He'll be able to play immediately at State.

Walker brings an incredibly productive track record with him to Starkville. He leaves San Diego State with the third-most yards receiving in the history of the school. Over four seasons with the Spartans, Walker totaled 2,790 receiving yards. He also had 12 touchdowns.

In the recently-completed 2020 season, Walker was San Jose State's second-leading receiver. He totaled 627 yards and four touchdowns over the Spartans' eight games. He was tabbed First Team All-Mountain West for a second consecutive year.

Walker is a native of Inglewood, California. And after originally sticking in his home state to play college football, he's now apparently headed to the South to join up with Leach's pass-happy offense.

Along with fellow transfer Randy Charlton – a defensive lineman from Central Florida – Walker would make it 22 players total to ink with the Bulldogs as part of the Class of 2021. The Bulldogs will look to add to that group in the coming weeks with the traditional national signing day set for February 3.

Top recruiting targets left for MSU include Louisville (Mississippi) High defensive lineman Ty Cooper and French Camp (Mississippi) Academy defensive back Calvin Johnson II. Cooper remains uncommitted to this point, while Johnson is currently verbally committed to Navy. State might also look to try and add another player or two by way of the transfer portal.

