Mississippi State receiver Jaden Walley injured in spring game

Walley was helped off the field in the first quarter

Mississippi State is holding its breath after one of its rising stars had to leave Saturday's Maroon-White spring game due to injury.

Wide receiver Jaden Walley – the team's leading receiver in 2020 – was hurt while blocking on a running play in the first quarter. Play stopped for several minutes as Walley was attended to and he was eventually helped up and assisted to the MSU locker room. Walley wasn't putting any weight on his right leg.

Mississippi State receiver Jaden Walley is helped off the field during Saturday's spring game. (Photo by Joel Coleman)

No injury update for Walley is immediately available, however MSU head coach Mike Leach is set to address reporters upon the conclusion of Saturday's spring game. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

It's obviously safe to say though that the Bulldogs are hoping for the best for Walley after he looked like a budding superstar during his freshman season last year. He set an MSU freshman record with four 100-yard receiving games. He accomplished the feat by cracking the century mark in four straight contests.

Walley also broke a 43-year-old record for single-season receiving yards by an MSU freshman as he totaled his team-high 718 yards. He became the first Mississippi State player to eclipse the 500-yard mark in a single season since 2016.

For all of Walley's efforts, the Athletic chose him to its All-America second team and conference coaches picked Walley to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Again, stick with Cowbell Corner for further updates on Walley's status.

Mississippi State receiver Jaden Walley was injured in MSU's spring football game on Saturday. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.