Cornerback recruit Justin Walley pondering whether he'll join his brother at MSU or choose another path

Three-star cornerback recruit Justin Walley has family at Mississippi State, but will Mississippi State ultimately be his family? Only time will tell the answer to that question as Walley, whose brother (Jaden) is a wide receiver for the Bulldogs, ponders his future and whether he’ll eventually join his sibling in Starkville.

“I mean it does matter a little,” Walley said of how having his brother at MSU will impact his final decision when the time comes. “But we both know that I’m just going to go where I feel comfortable and what feels like home for me and what’s best for me.”

Walley says he doesn’t have a timeline for when he’ll pick out a school. He’s still pondering his options. There are several of them too.

Walley has an impressive offer list. Of late, he notes five of the schools that want him have been on him the hardest.

“Right now, it’s Louisiana-Lafayette, Colorado, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Baylor,” Walley said earlier this week, before he noted on Twitter on Thursday that Minnesota has offered him as well.

Whoever lands Walley in the end will nab a player that has shined in the secondary at D’Iberville High in Biloxi. Last season, Walley notched 74 tackles. He broke up seven passes, forced a fumble and had an interception.

So will Walley bring that defensive prowess to Starkville or take it elsewhere? While that remains to be seen, it does seems MSU is prioritizing him.

“We probably talk about once a week over the phone and they text me every day,” Walley said of the Bulldogs.

Walley notes his relationship with the State staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath and receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., as something he’s enjoyed.

“Those are the two guys I talk to the most,” Walley said. “I just love their love for the game and them wanting to make me a better person. It’s not just all about football.”

Though Walley feels comfortable communicating with the MSU coaches, it appears he’s not too close to making any kind of final decision.

And yes, his ultimate destination could eventually be alongside his brother in maroon and white. Or perhaps not. Walley is just planning to keep working his way though the recruiting process before making the best decision for himself.

“I’m just going to (commit) when I feel like I know where I want to go,” Walley said. “If that’s Mississippi State, it’ll be great playing with (Jaden).”