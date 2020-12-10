FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses love for Starkville, recruiting and more

Arnett discussed a number of topics with local media members
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has quickly become beloved in Starkville as he has orchestrated a group that has far exceeded expectations. And apparently, the feeling is mutual. Arnett says he loves Starkville right back. 

Earlier this week, Arnett met with reporters and talked about how he's enjoying his time in maroon and white, as well as discussed this year's recruiting cycle and much more. Watch above for full video.

