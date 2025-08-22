Who will be Mississippi State’s three permanent SEC opponents in 2026?
The SEC’s announcement that it will move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026 will have big implications on the college football landscape.
The most obvious is what impact it’ll have on the future of the College Football Playoff. Does this mean we’re headed towards a “4-4-2-2-1” model? Or something different?
And with the start of the college football season eight days away (or at least a full weekend of games not played in Ireland) it would be surprising to hear further developments on that front anytime soon.
But there are two big questions Mississippi State fans will be waiting to hear the answers to.
First, the Bulldogs have four non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026 – Louisiana-Monroe, Minnesota, Troy and Tennessee Tech – and one of them will have to go. Minnesota, as a Power 4 team, will stay so the answer is likely going to be whoever has the cheapest buyout.
The second, and much more interesting question, is who will be Mississippi State’s three permanent opponents? Let’s see if we can make an educated guess about who those teams will be.
But, before we get into that, let’s revisit the exact wording of the SEC’s announcement.
“Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries.”
It’s that last part we have underlined and italicized that is important because that might be an indicator that two of Mississippi State’s three permanent opponents is already decided.
So, with that in mind, let’s get into our guesses.
The Super Obvious One
Ole Miss.
The Mississippi State fan base already got their team to add the interlocking MSU logo on helmets this season with a loud, grass-roots social media campaign. What do you think they’d do if the Rebels were removed from the schedule?
The Egg Bowl rivalry is one of the oldest in college football and won’t be ending anytime soon.
The One Fans Don’t Want, But Will Probably Happen Anyways
Alabama.
I think Mississippi State fans would be fine with letting this historical rivalry end since the Crimson Tide have dominated the series with an 88-17-3 record against the Bulldogs.
But the SEC using the phrase “maintaining many traditional rivalries” leads me to believe a rivalry that was continuously played for nearly 100 years will be renewed after a two year break.
Here’s where the fun really begins. There are 13 other SEC schools to consider and I have them broken into tiers.
The Ones That Don’t Make Sense
Auburn. Florida. Georgia. South Carolina. Tennessee.
These are the schools that, in my opinion, wouldn’t make sense as being an annual game. Whether its because there’s little-to-no history with a school, or a school that has too many other sensible choices, these are the teams that would be most shocking to become an annual opponent for Mississippi State.
The Ones Fans Should Want
Arkansas. Kentucky. Missouri. Vanderbilt.
If Mississippi State wants one of its three to be an “easy” SEC opponent, these are the choices. These are the teams that have, traditionally, not been in the upper echelon of SEC teams.
Yes, Arkansas is occasionally really good, and Missouri has had some recent success. Vanderbilt is smart enough to know it needs more than one great season to move out of the SEC cellar. And, Kentucky, well we’re talking football not basketball.
The caveat to this section is that other SEC teams would put Mississippi State on this list of “easy” SEC opponents.
The Cruel, Unfair Ones
LSU. Texas.
If either of these schools are the third permanent fixture for the Bulldogs, along with Alabama and Ole Miss…let the conspiracy theories fly because someone is out to get Mississippi State.
The Realistic Ones
Oklahoma. Texas A&M.
Here are my final three contenders to be Mississippi State’s third permanent opponent. The main reason is there aren’t many teams that are obvious choices to be those school’s three annual opponents.
Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M have will haveTexas (and y’all better believe Arkansas will want to be the third one for the Longhorns…so, don’t worry about Texas). But after that are there any other obvious choices?
Maybe LSU for Texas A&M, but who would be the third? Maybe Arkansas or Missouri for Oklahoma? There aren’t really any obvious choices for them.
Taylor’s Prediction
Alabama. Ole Miss. Texas A&M.
The first two are obvious, slam dunk choices. The third is a crap shoot, but my gut feeling is that it’ll be the Aggies. Based on the other options for Texas A&M, plus the distance between the schools and the universe's desire to put two teams with nearly-identical color schemes on the field at the same time, the Aggies are my prediction.