Who will be Mississippi State’s three permanent SEC opponents in 2026?

With the SEC moving to a nine-game schedule in 2026, who will be Mississippi State’s three permanent opponents? Here’s our best prediction.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
The SEC’s announcement that it will move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in 2026 will have big implications on the college football landscape.

The most obvious is what impact it’ll have on the future of the College Football Playoff. Does this mean we’re headed towards a “4-4-2-2-1” model? Or something different?

And with the start of the college football season eight days away (or at least a full weekend of games not played in Ireland) it would be surprising to hear further developments on that front anytime soon.

But there are two big questions Mississippi State fans will be waiting to hear the answers to.

First, the Bulldogs have four non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026 – Louisiana-Monroe, Minnesota, Troy and Tennessee Tech – and one of them will have to go. Minnesota, as a Power 4 team, will stay so the answer is likely going to be whoever has the cheapest buyout.

The second, and much more interesting question, is who will be Mississippi State’s three permanent opponents? Let’s see if we can make an educated guess about who those teams will be.

But, before we get into that, let’s revisit the exact wording of the SEC’s announcement.

“Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries.”

It’s that last part we have underlined and italicized that is important because that might be an indicator that two of Mississippi State’s three permanent opponents is already decided.

So, with that in mind, let’s get into our guesses.

The Super Obvious One

Mississippi Rebels players react with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Mississippi Rebels players react with the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Ole Miss.

The Mississippi State fan base already got their team to add the interlocking MSU logo on helmets this season with a loud, grass-roots social media campaign. What do you think they’d do if the Rebels were removed from the schedule?

The Egg Bowl rivalry is one of the oldest in college football and won’t be ending anytime soon.

The One Fans Don’t Want, But Will Probably Happen Anyways

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) celebrates with a cow bell in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama.

I think Mississippi State fans would be fine with letting this historical rivalry end since the Crimson Tide have dominated the series with an 88-17-3 record against the Bulldogs.

But the SEC using the phrase “maintaining many traditional rivalries” leads me to believe a rivalry that was continuously played for nearly 100 years will be renewed after a two year break.

Here’s where the fun really begins. There are 13 other SEC schools to consider and I have them broken into tiers.

The Ones That Don’t Make Sense

Florida Gators players sing after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Florida Gators players sing after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Auburn. Florida. Georgia. South Carolina. Tennessee.

These are the schools that, in my opinion, wouldn’t make sense as being an annual game. Whether its because there’s little-to-no history with a school, or a school that has too many other sensible choices, these are the teams that would be most shocking to become an annual opponent for Mississippi State.

The Ones Fans Should Want

Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#21) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State.
Mississippi State Running Back Davon Booth (#21) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Arkansas. Kentucky. Missouri. Vanderbilt.

If Mississippi State wants one of its three to be an “easy” SEC opponent, these are the choices. These are the teams that have, traditionally, not been in the upper echelon of SEC teams.

Yes, Arkansas is occasionally really good, and Missouri has had some recent success. Vanderbilt is smart enough to know it needs more than one great season to move out of the SEC cellar. And, Kentucky, well we’re talking football not basketball.

The caveat to this section is that other SEC teams would put Mississippi State on this list of “easy” SEC opponents.

The Cruel, Unfair Ones

Texas Longhorns mascot Hook 'Em waves a flag as the Texas Longhorns take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Texas Longhorns mascot Hook 'Em waves a flag as the Texas Longhorns take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mikala Compton/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

LSU. Texas.

If either of these schools are the third permanent fixture for the Bulldogs, along with Alabama and Ole Miss…let the conspiracy theories fly because someone is out to get Mississippi State.

The Realistic Ones

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the endzone against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) dives into the endzone against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Oklahoma. Texas A&M.

Here are my final three contenders to be Mississippi State’s third permanent opponent. The main reason is there aren’t many teams that are obvious choices to be those school’s three annual opponents.

Both Oklahoma and Texas A&M have will haveTexas (and y’all better believe Arkansas will want to be the third one for the Longhorns…so, don’t worry about Texas). But after that are there any other obvious choices?

Maybe LSU for Texas A&M, but who would be the third? Maybe Arkansas or Missouri for Oklahoma? There aren’t really any obvious choices for them.

Taylor’s Prediction

Alabama. Ole Miss. Texas A&M.

The first two are obvious, slam dunk choices. The third is a crap shoot, but my gut feeling is that it’ll be the Aggies. Based on the other options for Texas A&M, plus the distance between the schools and the universe's desire to put two teams with nearly-identical color schemes on the field at the same time, the Aggies are my prediction.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

