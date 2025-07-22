Why Mississippi State will look more like normal Lebby offense in 2025
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Anticipation for the 2025 season at Mississippi State continues to build each day for its fans with 39 days left until the season opener against Southern Miss.
The Bulldogs have done a lot of rebuilding this offseason with several pieces, in place, at least offensively, to make an improvement off its 2-10 record last season.
Quarterback Blake Shapen returns in form of stability and familiarity in coach Jeff Lebby's offense. He is fairly confident in the explosive ability of many of the transfers his team brought in during the offseason.
There is no secret to just how bad Mississippi State struggled either after Shapen went down to a season-ending shoulder injury against Florida last season.
The result of last season left a bad taste in Lebby's mouth and focused on addressing the needs of his roster to change the outcome.
Offensive production wasn't the whole issue last season as the unit improved with each week, averaging over 378 yards per game ranking No. 78 nationally but failed to score often enough at 26 points per game which ranked No. 85 among FBS teams.
As a play caller, Lebby seems to figure out ways to stay in his bag with easy throws that give his quarterbacks confidence before taking the top off defense.
Quarterback Blake Shapen needs that confidence with athletes he can distribute to for State's offense to become more explosive this season.
"I think about how we've created some momentum inside of our building by signing a really good high school class, by signing a really good portal class, addressing the needs that we had to address to change the outcome this fall. That's all we've talked about, is our plan and our process to change the outcome."
Additions of receivers such as Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma), Anthony Evans (Georgia), Ayden Williams (Ole Miss) and Jaron Glover (Michigan State) along with running back Fluff Bothwell (South Alabama) can bring electricity to Davis Wade Stadium this fall.
"Yeah, explosive. He can make plays down the field. A lot like [Anthony Evans], just outside. Quick. Twitchy," Lebby said. "Has all the characters of a great receiver. But great human being, too. I love hanging out with him outside the building. Great dude to be around.
"Leader of the wide receiver room. Does well with just the young guys that come in. He leads them in the right way. Helps them with the offense. Things like that. But, yeah, he's a great dude and a great player."
Scouting Lebby's 2023 offense
The last time Lebby had a semblance of an electrifying offense was in 2023 at Oklahoma when the Sooners went 10-3, including a victory in the Red River Shootout over rival Texas.
Opponents implemented zone schemes, dropping eight defensively, which dared pass catchers to find holes in zone coverages. Many of times, receivers such as Drake Stoops and tight end Austin Stogner would find a home, make the catch and run for an extra 5-8 yards to move the sticks.
Lebby would test how patient with how often he'd open things up as he would gently attack outside defenders with comeback routes. His big receivers such as Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson were matchup nightmares on the boundary.
Jalil Farooq, Thompson, Anderson and Stoops used their speed off the line of scrimmage to expose zone defense, oftentimes jetting past multiple defenders for big plays.
The Sooners' offense consistently threatened the top off opposing defenses with exactly 20 plays of 40-yards or more through the air, ranking No. 3 in all of FBS teams behind only USC and LSU.
There were a whole lot of small 10+ yard gains dropping passes to running backs out of the backfield which suits the Bulldogs' backfield well. Returning starter Davon Booth caught 13 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns.
Transfer Fluff Bothwell brings a more physical approach at running back rolling for seven yards per reception for South Alabama last season. The 5-foot-10, 230 pound bruiser is Mississippi State's top signee from the portal at No. 99 overall, according to 247Sports ranking.
Whlile Lebby's offense generates chunk yardadge with various short routes, he likes to test defenses over the top. Even last season, the Bulldogs showed some big play ability with 12 plays of 40+ yards which ranked No. 7 among SEC teams and tied for No. 17 nationally.
Should Mississippi State remain relatively healthy offensively, Lebby's plug-and-play system should be a fun watch this fall.