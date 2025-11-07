Will Georgia and Mississippi State be playing in the rain Saturday?
In addition to SEC Nation’s crew, Barstool’s kickoff show and Hardy all holding events and concerts Saturday morning before the game, there might be one more name to add to the list.
Mother Nature.
Based on the National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday in Starkville, there’s a chance No. 5 Georgia and Mississippi State will be playing in the rain.
Here’s the official forecast from NWS: “A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.”
It’s not guaranteed, but a 1-in-5 chance is worthy of making preparations for wet weather.
Updated Availability Report
Offensive tackle Albert Reese IV has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Georgia. He was downgraded from doubtful in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report.
Safety Jahron Manning has been cleared to play and wasn't listed in Thursday's report, but another safety was.
Isaac Smith was listed as probable in the report. He wasn't listed in the initial report. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury suffered a month and his sudden appearance is worrisome.
The official definition for a probable status is, "likely to play, barring any setbacks." So, whatever caused Smith to be added to the list likely wasn't serious.
Additionally, Mississippi State has the following players listed as out, too: CB Jett Jefferson, DL Whit Whitson, OL Brennan Smith and OL Blake Steen.
For Georgia, it has defensive back Demello Jones listed as doubtful in Thursday's report and the following players as out: WR Colbie Young, TE Ethan Barbour, WR Talyn Taylor, DB Kyron Jones and DL Jordan Hall.
How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State
- Who: No.5 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 21-6
- Last Meeting: Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31 (October 12, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Arkansas, 38-35
- Last time out, Razorbacks: def. Florida, 24-20
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Georgia
- Project Margin of Victory: 7.1
- Win Probability: 67 percent
- Projected Score: 32-25
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +9.5 (-110)
Georgia: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +280
Georgia: -350
Total
Over: 56.5 (-105)
Under: 56.5 (-115)