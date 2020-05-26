Will Dak soon get the deal he wants with Dallas?

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is now one day closer to the July 15 deadline to sign a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys, or else he'll be on the franchise tag for the 2020 season with no guarantee beyond that. So will Prescott and the Cowboys soon come to an agreement? Well it depends on who you ask.
On one hand, there's Dallas Cowboy legend and former quarterback Troy Aikman. Aikman, in an exclusive interview with SI Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher (CLICK HERE FOR MORE), said Monday that he expects Prescott will soon be signed. Here's what Aikman told Fisher about the situation:
Airman went on to say he strongly believes the two sides will eventually come together. He describes Prescott as an unselfish player, beloved by everyone associated with the Cowboys. He thinks it's just a matter of time before a contract is agreed to. More from Aikman to Fisher:
Though Aikman thinks the Cowboys and Prescott will reach an agreement by July 15, NFL analyst Ian Rapoport isn't so sure. Here's what Rapoport said on NFL Network's Total Access on Monday:
So what's the case for Prescott to get a huge, long-term contract? Bill Enright, fantasy and gambling analyst for SI, lays it out this way:
So the calendar marches on towards July 15. Will a deal get done before that or not? Only time will tell.