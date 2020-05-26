Will Dak soon get the deal he wants with Dallas?

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott is now one day closer to the July 15 deadline to sign a long-term extension with the Dallas Cowboys, or else he'll be on the franchise tag for the 2020 season with no guarantee beyond that. So will Prescott and the Cowboys soon come to an agreement? Well it depends on who you ask.

On one hand, there's Dallas Cowboy legend and former quarterback Troy Aikman. Aikman, in an exclusive interview with SI Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher (CLICK HERE FOR MORE), said Monday that he expects Prescott will soon be signed. Here's what Aikman told Fisher about the situation:

"I love Dak Prescott. I love everything about him. ... I’m not saying anything the Cowboys don’t already know. They will pay him, he’s going to make a lot of money, and I think he’s going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long long time, and continue to have a great career.''

Airman went on to say he strongly believes the two sides will eventually come together. He describes Prescott as an unselfish player, beloved by everyone associated with the Cowboys. He thinks it's just a matter of time before a contract is agreed to. More from Aikman to Fisher:

"Dak truly doesn’t care about his stats. He just wants to win, he’s a leader, his teammates love him. ... So, I would pay him. He's going to get paid.''

Though Aikman thinks the Cowboys and Prescott will reach an agreement by July 15, NFL analyst Ian Rapoport isn't so sure. Here's what Rapoport said on NFL Network's Total Access on Monday:

“I have a hard time imagining this deal getting done before the July 15 deadline. That is when, so often, we see players who are franchise tagged and of course Dak Prescott got the exclusive tag, more than $30 million. That’s when these deals end up happening right up against the deadline...The only problem is the Cowboys want a five-year deal. Prescott wants a four-year deal. That’s the big gap. We’ll see if they can bridge it closer to July.”

So what's the case for Prescott to get a huge, long-term contract? Bill Enright, fantasy and gambling analyst for SI, lays it out this way:

“Since 2016, only three quarterbacks in the league have never missed a game – Russell Wilson, Phillip Rivers and Dak Prescott. Since 2016, Dak Prescott is tied for second behind Drew Brees with 14 game-winning drives. Since 2016, there are 13 quarterbacks with over 90 touchdowns. Dak has 97. Of that group, only Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Carson Wentz have less interceptions than Prescott, and only Wilson played in the same amount of games as (Prescott). Since 2016, only one quarterback has more than 20 rushing touchdowns. That’s Dak. In 2016, only the Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Steelers and Ravens have more wins than the Cowboys. So Prescott’s time is here. His stats have the juice that is worthy of getting these big-time contracts that we’ve seen for every major quarterback in the NFL. It’s just a matter of him and (Cowboys owner) Jerry Jones putting pen to paper and getting it done.”

So the calendar marches on towards July 15. Will a deal get done before that or not? Only time will tell.