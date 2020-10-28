SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams on team's mindset and more headed into Alabama game

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's offense could use a good showing this Saturday after three tough games in a row. But the path to that isn't an easy one facing No. 2 Alabama. MSU wide receiver Austin Williams met with the media on Tuesday night to talk about where the Bulldogs stand heading into the matchup against the Crimson Tide. Watch above for full video.

