Mississippi State cornerback Tyler Williams reportedly opting out of football season

It appears Mississippi State will be without the services of defensive back Tyler Williams in 2020.

Williams, a junior that had a strong chance to start at cornerback for the Bulldogs, has opted out of playing this season according to a report from The Clarion Ledger. The report states that Williams' mother confirmed her son won't play due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner has since reached out to Mississippi State for an update on Williams' status, but to this point, the school hasn't commented. Head coach Mike Leach is slated to meet with reporters on Saturday and is likely to address Williams' situation then.

Leach was asked about Williams after MSU's first practice of preseason training camp on Tuesday. Leach turned to someone off-camera in the online media session, confirmed with that individual that Williams did not practice, then Leach said – at the time – he didn't know why. Williams is still currently listed online on Mississippi State's 2020 football roster.

Williams would become the first Bulldog to opt out of playing this season. Leach told reporters on Tuesday he wasn't aware of any of his players considering opting out.

"But they’re certainly welcome to exercise their right to do that," Leach said.

Now, it seems Williams has.

It leaves Mississippi State with an incredibly inexperienced group at cornerback. Sophomore Martin Emerson, who started five games a year ago, is expected to start on one side, however the other starting spot – the one that once had a good chance to be filled by Williams – now looks as though it could go in multiple directions.

"It’s an open competition there," MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said of the cornerback spot opposite Emerson on Thursday night. "(Cornerbacks coach Darcel) McBath is giving everyone a shot there. We’ll see who performs the best."

There are multiple candidates for the role and many of them are first-year guys. Some possibilities include sophomore Esaias Furdge, as well as freshmen Emmanuel Forbes, Decamerion Richardson and Javorrious Selmon.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.