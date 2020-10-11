WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams discusses offense's performance in loss at Kentucky

Mississippi State's offense could get little going on Saturday night as the Bulldogs fell 24-2 to the Kentucky Wildcats. For the second straight game, MSU's Air Raid was limited. So what's going on with the State offense and how can it improve? Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams addressed that after Saturday's loss. Watch above for full video.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.