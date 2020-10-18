WATCH: Mississippi State receiver Austin Williams discusses the loss to Texas A&M

Mississippi State had another tough offensive day on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 28-14 to the Texas A & M Aggies. After the game, MSU wide receiver Austin Williams met with reporters to discuss his team's struggles and fixing the problems moving forward. Watch above for full video of the media session with Williams.

