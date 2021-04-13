MSU football continues recruiting momentum with commitment of Tyler Woodard

Woodard becomes third player to verbally pledge to the Bulldogs since Sunday

Mississippi State football is on a recruiting roll.

For the third time in three days, the Bulldogs have picked up a commitment. And for the third time in three days, it's a defensive back as cornerback Tyler Woodard joined the MSU Class of 2022 with his pledge on Tuesday.

"This is one of the most important and joyous decisions I have had to make in my life, and with that being said I would like to announce my commitment to Mississippi State University," said a statement attributed to Woodard on Twitter.

Woodard picked up a Mississippi State offer a couple of months back. He picked the Bulldogs over multiple other opportunities including offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee and Alabama.

Woodard is rated as a three-star recruit per both 247Sports and Rivals. Out of Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis, Tennessee, Woodard becomes the ninth overall commitment to MSU's 2022 class. Other members of the class include safeties Jourdan Thomas, Wesley Miller and Kylon Griffin, cornerback Jaterrious Elam, offensive linemen Jacarius Clayton and Jackson Cannon, linebacker Khalid Moore and athlete Dakota Jordan. Woodard, Thomas and Miller have all committed since Sunday.

With State's current run of verbal pledges, Rivals has State's class ranked as the country's 11th best. 247Sports has MSU's group rated at No. 13 in the country.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.