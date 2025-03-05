Mississippi State's Defense Falls Flat Again: 5 Thoughts on the 87-82 Loss To Texas
Texas 87, Mississippi State 82 OT
5. Really, Mississippi State? Texas?
Losing to Alabama is okay, even if it was a blasting. Losing to Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and Auburn - all acceptable.
The loss at Oklahoma wasn’t okay for a top 25-caliber team as strong as Mississippi State, but fine. It was a road date against a desperate team that played with a purpose.
Texas is still 5-11 in conference play, lost 8 of its previous 10 before beating Mississippi State, and lost to last place South Carolina by 15
Its best non-conference win was against ... Syracuse?
No, Mississippi State. Just ... no.
4. The Mississippi State defensive pressure was great
It still wasn’t enough.
The full court pressure was great late, it produced one of the most fun moments of the season - even with the loss - and yet the once again, the team can’t win when it gives up a lot of points.
Mississippi State has lost its last 18 games when giving up 87 points or more, and since 2010-2011 it’s 3-30 when allowing 87. Yes, it took overtime to do it, but the Longhorns put up 16 points in OT.
3. Riley Kugel came up with the big bucket and is a great free throw shooter
Mississippi State just can't make its own breaks, or take full advantage of the ones it has.
Down 83-82 in overtime with 25 seconds to go, Riley Kugel had an open lane, went up for the dunk, lost the ball, got fouled, and had two shots.
He missed the first, the second just rimmed out, Texas pushed it up to three, Josh Hubbard missed the three that would’ve tied it, and that was about it.
Kugel is a 78% free throw shooter, was 5-of-7 on the line before the misses. He had a terrific game overall - it absolutely was NOT his fault the Bulldogs lost - he scored 12 points and came up with seven rebounds.
No. Mississippi State lost because ...
2. Once again, when Mississippi State can’t stop the three …
It’s broken record time with this team.
Mississippi State is 323rd in the nation at stopping the three, allowing teams to hit 36% from the outside.
Texas hit 11-of-23 from three - 48% - and with that, the Bulldogs are 1-8 when allowing 11 or more threes, 2-9 when giving up ten or more, and it’s 1-8 when allowing teams to hit 41% or more. And now …
1. Mississippi State has lost three of its last four, and it closes at Arkansas
Arkansas has only hit more ten or more threes five times, and only got to 11 three times. It managed to get to 87 points or more seven times.
This loss to Texas stinks.
It was Senior Night, the final regular season home game of the season, and it should’ve been a palate cleanser that earned a bye in the SEC Tournament.
It’s a little late in the game to flip the switch, but the NCAA Tournament is coming up fast.
This is a good enough team to make a whole lot of noise when it counts. The defense needs to step up its overall play, and fast, to do that.