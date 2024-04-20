The Morning Bell: April 20, 2024
Your daily does of Mississippi State athletics and how to keep up with the Bulldogs
Today is….National Cheddar Fries Day
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
144
Today’s Schedule
Baseball: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Football: Spring Game, 1 p.m.
Mississippi State Results
Baseball: Mississippi State 8, Auburn 1
Men’s Tennis: No. 24 South Carolina 4, Mississippi State 2
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I ought to have Mike's Pirate School. The freshmen, all they get is the bandanna. When you're a senior, you get the sword and skull and crossbones. For homework, we'll work pirate maneuvers and stuff like that.”
We’ll Leave You With This
