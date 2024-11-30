All Things Mizzou Podcast: Arkansas Football Preview, Basketball's Late-November Stretch
The No. 21-ranked Missouri Tigers' 2024 regular season has not gone how most expected. However, the Tigers look to cap off the campaign with a win over Arkansas in Week 14.
Additionally, Missouri basketball won all six of its non-conference game before a tough, two-game stretch, hosting California on Dec. 3, and Kansas on Dec. 8.
Reporters from MissouriOnSI, Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps, give their thoughts on Mizzou football's final matchup of the regular season and what they've learned from basketball's non-conference stretch.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Follow MissouriOnSI on...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
How Mizzou is Preparing for Possible Snow Game Against Arkansas
Passion and Patience Fuel a Fairytale Ending to Drake Heismeyer’s Mizzou Career
Brady Cook Reflects on Legacy Ahead of Senior Day