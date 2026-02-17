Dyer Takes Bronze for Mizzou at SEC Championships Day 1: The Buzz

The SEC swim and dive championship meet kicked off on Monday with senior Collier Dyer earning bronze for Missouri in 1-meter diving as the conference's third-place finisher. The 2024 1-meter All-American, Dyer, scored the second SEC medal of his collegiate career. He earned silver in the platform dive in 2024.

Dyer was the top finisher amongst all Tigers on Day 1 in Knoxville, Tenn. The 1-meter event marked the only competition of the day for Missouri. Dyer was joined by three Tigers teammates in the preliminary round. Tanner Braunton, Tommaso Zannella and Derek Colbert each missed out on the finals, finishing in 23rd, 29th and 32nd places, respectively. Dyer received the second-best qualifying score, posting 370.90 to advance to the finals.

In the championship round, Dyer improved upon his opening round score, recording a 398.25, which stands as the fourth-best 1-meter score in program history. Earning the third-best score of the finals, Dyer was runner-up to second placer Nick Harris of Texas and winner and Knoxville native Bennett Greene, who picked up the win for the Volunteers.

Missouri will be back in action on Day 2 as the SEC Championships ramp up. Tigers are competing in four separate events across the day. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Missouri will participate in the 1650-meter freestyle as the swimming competition gets underway. The women's 1-meter dive prelims will start at 11 a.m. before the day closes with relay finals for the 200 medley and 800 free.

The Buzz: February 17

With its recent loss to Texas on Saturday, Missouri has slipped out of the projected field, according to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Prior to Sunday's game, Lunardi listed Missouri as the last team in the field while the Longhorns were among the final four byes. The road loss keeps the Tigers firmly in the bubble conversation as the projected first team out.

Missouri gymnastics ranks as the No. 8 team in the nation in the latest Road to Nationals rankings. The Tigers have remained in the Top-10 all season, peaking at No. 2.

Former Missouri linebackers coach Jake Olsen is staying put in Baton Rouge as the safeties coach for LSU. Olse was previously linked to the Washington Commanders for a potential coaching role.

Monday's Mizzou Results

SEC Swim and Dive National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. Day 1

Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule

SEC Swim and Dive National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn. Day 2. — 1,650 freestyle, women's 1m dive, 200m medley relay and 800m free relay. Stats

Missouri baseball vs. Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. at FAU Baseball Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. — Watch, Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"My story's just starting. I'm not satisfied with being here. I gotta go dominate now." Darius Robinson

