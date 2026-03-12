Mizzou Sends 8 Divers to NCAA Championships: The Buzz

Missouri advanced eight of its nine competitors in the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships to the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships Monday through Wednesday.

Senior Collier Dyer led the men's side, finishing second in 3-meter diving (839.75) and third in 1-meter diving (732.30). Both totals clinched Dyer a spot at the championships March 25-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The other diver to participate in two events on the biggest stage will be junior Tanner Braunton following a 10th place finish in 1-meter diving (660.30) and a fifth place finish in platform diving (738.40). Junior Tommaso Zannella finished sixth in the event scoring 729.00 and sophomore Derek Colbert placed seventh scoring 699.55 Wednesday to punch their tickets to the championships.

Four divers on the women's side qualified for the championships Wednesday, three of which placed in platform diving.

Jazzelle Eikermann Gregorchuk earned a fourth place finish (543.30) while Olivia Liddle placed ninth (490.00) and Mia Henninger placed 10th (488.80) in platform diving. Megan Jolly qualified in 3-meter diving at the championships after a seventh place finish scoring 616.50.

The eight divers bring Missouri's total of swimmers and divers in the championships to 20.

The Buzz: March 12

Men's swimming and diving is sending six swimmers to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships March 25-28 in Atlanta, Georgia, the team announced Wednesday on Twitter. Senior Jan Zubik and sophomore Luke Nebrich are the front men for the Tigers, competing in four events each, including the relay together.

With one match remaining, Missouri gymnastics is one of two teams—along with No. 1 Oklahoma—to score 49.350 or more on the floor in every meet this season, the team announced Tuesday.

One of ✌ programs nationally to score 49.350+ on floor in every meet this season 🕺

Missouri tennis added two players to the roster Wednesday, signing Alba Salles Canudas from Vic, Barcelona and Danielle Chapman from Benoni, South Africa.

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Swimming and Diving: competed for the third and final day at NCAA D Diving Championships - RECAP

competed for the third and final day at NCAA D Diving Championships - RECAP Softball : won 8-0 against UT Martin at Mizzou Softball Stadium - RECAP

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Basketball : vs. Kentucky at 11:30 a.m. in the second round of the SEC Tournament - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"We Must Be Great Teachers." Gary Pinkel

We'll leave you with this...

Missouri basketball ended the regular season with 442 total assists and $2,210 donated to Columbia Public Schools with each assist donating $5. Mark Mitchell led all Tigers with 113 assists, accounting for $565 of the donation dollars.

We tracked every dime by the Tigers this season! 🪙



The final Assist Tracker hits $2,210, all going to Columbia Public Schools thanks to @Great_Southern!

