Eli Drinkwitz Calls 2025 Team His 'Most Talented': The Buzz, Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Under the tenure of Eli Drinkwitz as the head coach of the Missouri Tigers football program, Columbia has seen a couple of great teams. talented players the likes of Darius Robinson and Luther Burden III have come through, bringing 2023 Cotton Bowl and 2024 Music City Bowl wins to show for it.
Even considering some key losses to the 2025 NFL Draft, Drinkwitz is confident that the pieces he acquired in the incoming transfer and recruiting class will do enough to push the Tigers into an even better level than those before.
"This is a bold statement, but I would say this is the most talented football team that I've had since we've been here at University of Missouri," Drinkwitz said on the Paul Finebaum Show. "I've put a lot of pressure on the coaching staff to get the most out of this team."
It's far too early to tell if Drinkwitz will be correct in his assessment, but taking from spring practices, it is a team that has the potential to be in the same contention as years prior. Additions of quarterback Beau Pribula, running back Ahmad Hardy and receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. will help bolster a revamped offensive corps, while the defensive unit should get even stronger with offseason development.
Defense is the area that Drinkwitz feels most confident about.
"I'm bullish on our ability defensively," Drinkwitz said. "I think we're going to have one of the best defenses we've had since I've been here. I think we've got pros at every position."
The final result of the 2025 season will be the ultimate measuring stick for the team. If it can meet — or even exceed — the heights of previous teams under Drinkwitz, being considered the "most talented" isn't a far stretch to make.
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnastics' reacts to receiving a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Seattle Regional. The event takes place from April 2-6.
- Missouri football lands in the top five of 4-star interior offensive lineman Brandon Anderson's list of schools. The Kennesaw, Ga., native has been heavily recruited by powerhouses across the country.
