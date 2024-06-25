Eli Drinkwitz Recruiting and Missouri's Challenging Road Schedule on The Joe Gaither Show
It's the first stand alone episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on The Zou on Si" and we're joined by our friend and expert Joey Van Zummeren to keep the college athletics offseason rolling. The program touches on Missouri recruiting, the future and current quarterback of the Tigers and EA Sports's determination of the toughest places in the nation to play.
The program opens with commentary on Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz as his air guitar routine was widely panned by rival fanbases. While Drinkwitz certainly looked a bit silly he did end up receiving a commitment from offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, showing once again his self confident nature and that he's all in on the relationships with his players.
We continue the recruiting discussion by talking about Matt Zollers and his performance at the Elite 11 Finals in California. Zollers was praised for his ability to push the ball down the field and held his own among the nation's best quarterback prospects.
Speaking of quarterbacks, the Southeastern Conference is going to be loaded with strong quarterback play in 2024. Where does current Tigers starter Brady Cook stack up amongst the other signal-callers in the conference?
Lastly we pivot to Tuesday's EA Sports College Football 25 announcement of the top 25 most intimidating place to play in college football. Missouri was not listed, why? Subsequently the Tigers travel to the No. 1, No. 2, No. 15 and No. 25 most challenging environments this coming season. Can Drinkwitz get his team to tune out the noise and contend in these hostile stadiums?
