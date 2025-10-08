Eli Drinkwitz Gives Kalen DeBoer's Lucky Sweatshirt New Nickname for Alabama-Missouri
Once upon a time, Alabama lorded over college football with the aura of coach Bear Bryant's houndstooth hat. Now, there's a new famous article of clothing in town.
Coach Kalen DeBoer's two-year tenure in Tuscaloosa, Ala., hasn't appeased everyone, but the Crimson Tide boss has shown a penchant for winning big games in one black hooded sweatshirt significantly. He entered Saturday's showdown with Vanderbilt 11-2 in the hoodie before picking up another hoodie-cloaked victory over the upstart Commodores.
On Wednesday, as No. 8 Alabama eyes a victory over No. 14 Missouri on the road, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz gave the hoodie a new nickname.
"Are you gonna wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?" Drinkwitz asked DeBoer on the SEC's weekly teleconference via Mike Rodak of 247Sports.
"I got to fit in somehow. More than likely. We'll see what the forecast is," DeBoer said. "I kind of know, but I'm expecting that. It's kind of got a life of its own right now. We're rolling with it."
If you watch back the Crimson Tide's season-opening loss to Florida State, you'll find DeBoer clad in a crimson polo as his team slogged through a discouraging 31–17 loss. Since then, Alabama has looked like a different team—and dressed like one was well.