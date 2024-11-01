Football Falls in Alabama, Previewing Basketball Season - All Things Mizzou Podcast
Mizzou fans, buckle up for the next month of Missouri Tigers' athletics with four football games and the first seven basketball games of the season.
To prepare you for the hectic month, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discuss the football team's letdown in Alabama and look ahead to the upcoming basketball season with reporter Chase Gemes on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MissouriOnSI since 2023.
