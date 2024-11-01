Mizzou Central

Football Falls in Alabama, Previewing Basketball Season - All Things Mizzou Podcast

Missouri football and basketball reporters look ahead to the hectic month of November.

Chase Gemes, Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

MissouriOnSI
In this story:

Mizzou fans, buckle up for the next month of Missouri Tigers' athletics with four football games and the first seven basketball games of the season.

To prepare you for the hectic month, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps discuss the football team's letdown in Alabama and look ahead to the upcoming basketball season with reporter Chase Gemes on the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MissouriOnSI since 2023.   

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Status of Mizzou Guard Tony Perkins Unclear of Season Opener
Mizzou Basketball Associate Head Coach C.Y. Young Previews the 2024-'25 Season
Missouri Forward Named to National Small Forward of the Year Watch List

Published
Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/All Things Mizzou