Missouri Forward Named to National Small Forward of the Year Watch List
Missouri forward Mark Mitchell was recently named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List, a list full of college basketball's best small forwards.
Mitchell, a junior transfer forward from the University of Duke, will begin his first season with the Tigers against the Memphis Tigers in a week's time.
The transfer forward was one of 20 selected to the preseason watch list, featuring Kansas's AJ Storr, UConn's Liam McNealy, Michigan State's Frankie Fidler and Kentucky's Jaxon Robinson, among others. Many of the players featured on the list were transfers, similar to Mitchell.
For the Bluedevils last season, Mitchell averaged 11.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on efficient 54% shooting. He regressed in his perimeter scoring, shooting only 27.5% from the outside compared to 35.2% his freshman season.
In Missouri's opening exhibition game against Lincoln University, Mitchell led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points. He presents as one of the starting forwards and will bring a unique offensive versatility on one side and high-intensity defense on the other.
Mitchell has shown his ability to score on multiple levels for the Bluedevils the past two seasons and with an apparently increased role with Missouri, will have more looks to show it. The dip in his three-point shooting percentage will be an area that he is looked upon to improve, as the Tigers are a team who shoot perimeter shots at a high volume.
The Tigers and Mitchell will tip off its first game of the season at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, November 4 FedEx Forum on the road against the Memphis Tigers.
