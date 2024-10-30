Missouri Forward Named to National Small Forward of the Year Watch List

𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 😤



Congrats to Mark Mitchell for being recognized on the Julius Erving Award Watch List@Mark_mitchell25 // #ErvingAward // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/di9WgNfE09