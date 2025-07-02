Former Mizzou Guard a Part of WNBA Commissioner's Cup Victory: The Buzz
Former Missouri women's basketball guard and current Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was the recent winner of a WNBA tournament, as the Fever took home the Commissioner's Cup. Indiana defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 to secure the win and the trophy.
Cunningham logged 26 minutes and recorded 13 points in the game, adding seven rebounds and an assist to her total. Her intensity on both sides of the ball has stood out in recent weeks, especially while playing alongside rising star Caitlin Clark.
The former Tiger guard is averaging 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 steal per game in her first season with the Fever. This is her seventh season in the WNBA after spending her first six with the Phoenix Mercury.
With Missouri, Cunningham averaged 16.9 points across four seasons, shooting 50.1% from the field and 40.3% from three. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and three assists in her time in a Tiger uniform.
Did you notice?
- The two-way signing of former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates was made official by the Denver Nuggets earlier on Tuesday.
- Eli Drinkwitz will take his shot at adding three-star cornerback Jaxon Gates to the 2026 recruiting class on July 8.
- A look into the resume of the recently promoted Kyle Smithpeters on the Missouri men's basketball staff:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
57 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“Numbers aren’t enough, you need to produce to win football games, but I do believe I have all the skills and all the same things everyone else does in this conference to not be up there (among the elite).”- Drew Lock
