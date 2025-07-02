Former Mizzou Guard a Part of WNBA Commissioner's Cup Victory: The Buzz

The @kylesmithpeters tenure so far

▪️ Two NCAA Tournament bids & 20-win seasons

▪️ Best SEC finish in school history

▪️ Helped secure No. 5 recruiting class in 2023

▪️ Five Tigers signed w/ NBA teams



More to come as MU's associate head coach