Former Mizzou QB Transfers to Michigan: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback, Jake Garcia, transferred out of East Carolina to join Michigan on Monday. It marks the fourth stop of his college career.
Garcia threw for 1,426 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Pirates in 2024, following a brief stint with the Tigers in 2023.
Originally coming out of Garyson High School in Whittier, California, Garcia was listed as a four-star prospect and the 16th-ranked quarterback in his class, according to 247sports. He spent the first two years of college at Miami, before he made his transition to Missouri in 2023.
However, Garcia's stop with the Tigers didn't bring any results. He lost out on a quarterback competition ahead of the 2023 season between Brady Cook, Sam Horn and himself. Following that, Garcia transferred out to East Carolina.
Garcia won't start for the Wolverines, as incoming freshman Bryce Underwood will take the reigns of the quarterback position. However, he's an experienced depth piece that the program needed to find ahead of the 2025 season.
Did you notice?
- Northwestern transfer and two-time NCAA qualifier, Evan Bates, transferred to Missouri on Monday. The redshirt senior has a career record of 69-48.
- Missouri football offered Kirksville High School linebacker/tight end Blake Nesbitt on Monday. The Class of 2028 member has offers from Purude and Houston also on the table.
- Two standouts of Missouri track & field notched personal records on Sunday, each in the 800m at the Portland Track Festival:
