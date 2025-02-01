Former Mizzou Star Sophie Cunningham Traded to Indiana, Teams Up with Caitlin Clark
Former Missouri guard and Columbia native Sophie Cunningham has been traded from the Phoenix Mercury to the Indiana Fever, according to a report from Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
The 28 year old is a part of a three-way trade, involving the Mercury, Fever and the Dallas Wings.
The Fever acquired the No. 19 overall pick in the upcoming draft in addition to Cunningham.
Just days ago, it seemed like the Missouri alum would team up with one of the league's stars in Alyssa Thomas, who was traded from Connecticut to Phoenix on Tuesday.
Now, Cunningham is expected to hit the court with one of the league's transcendent stars, Caitlin Clark. Additionally, the Fever signed two-time All-Star Natasha Howard on Friday.
Cunningham, also a graduate of local Rock Bridge High School, played with Missouri from 2015-'19. She finished her career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,186 points. Missouri made the NCAA Tournament all four seasons with Cunningham on the court.
In her 2024 WNBA season with the Mercury, Cunningham. averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 3-point makes per game. She started in 21 of Phoenix's 40 games. All six seasons of her career thus far have come with the Mercury, scoring 1,409 total points and grabbing 495 total rebounds. She was selected by Phoenix with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
Cunningham shapes up to be a possible starter for the Fever, who finished the 2024 regular season with a 20-20 record, placing third in the Eastern Conference. Indiana will open its season May 17, hosting the Chicago Sky.