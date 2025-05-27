Former Mizzou Tiger Shines in UFL Action; The Buzz, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Mizzou Central

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Keke Chism (6) runs against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Over Memorial weekend, a former Missouri Tigers football receiver had a big day in the UFL.

Keke Chism — now playing receiver for the Houston Roughnecks — scored two touchdowns in a 24-21 win over the DC Defenders on Sunday. His four total receiving touchdowns are now tied for the most in the UFL this season.

Chism's first touchdown of the game came with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter, as quarterback Jalan McClendon threw a 14-yard pass to meet him in the end zone. The next touchdown pass didn't come too much later at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter, this time being a 13-yard completion to put Houston up 17-9.

By the end of the game, Chism's performance paid off by helping the Roughnecks take a 24-21 win at home.

Chism spent two years at Missouri, totaling 1,033 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Since joining Houston in 2024, he's established himself as a key piece of its receiver room.

Upcoming Mizzou Schedule

• Annual Southeastern Conference Spring meetings: May 27-29
• NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas: May 28-31

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:

93 days.

Did you notice?

  • Missouri football assistant coach Brain Early gets credit with the recruiting offer for 2026 edge recruit Michael Harris. Harris is entering his senior year for South Dade in Homestead, Fla., with current offers from USF, UCF and Southern Mississippi.

Missouri gymnastics freshman Kaia Tanskanen competed in the European Championships on Monday, opening with a score of 51.132. That placed her No. 14 all-around out of 72 participants.

