Former Tiger Kobe Brown Could Receive Bigger Role With Clippers; The Buzz, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024
It's now approaching two seasons without Kobe Brown as a focal point of the Missouri men's basketball roster, and it seems that he's been able to make a break through with the L.A. Clippers.
Brown received 20 minutes per game during the preseason, averaging just 6.4 and six rebounds per game. Although his stats don't pop off the page, he's received significant enough playing time to potentially have a bigger role in the Clippers rotation in his sophomore year.
Especially with the recent news that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss extensive time with injuries in the first half of the season, L.A.'s forward position now has a plenty of opportunity for Brown to receive a bigger role. It may cause the Clippers to fall out of playoff contention, and it may be in their best interest to focus on the younger talent on their roster.
Brown only suited up for 44 games on the main roster last season, but with him being listed on the 15-man this season, he should have an improved chance at rotational minutes early on.
The 24-year-old does need to make some strides in efficiency — especially behind the arc — but if he can do that, his size at the position and rebounding strengths could be useful for L.A. moving forward.
Today's Schedule
- Men's golf vs The Williams Cup, Wilmington, N.C., Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Mizzou star receiver Luther Burden III made some history during the Tigers' win over Auburn on Saturday.
- A serious Mizzou target of the 2026 class officially came in at the No. 2 spot in the On300 list.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
More from Mizzou On SI:
Guzman: Brady Cook Cemented Mizzou Legacy with 1 Happy Homecoming
Mizzou Defense Held Game Together in Their Win Over Auburn
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 9