Former Tiger RB Named to Mizzou Hall of Fame; The Buzz, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Brock Olivo in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
A Missouri Tigers football legend has landed himself in the Missouri Tigers Athletics Hall of Fame. Former running back Brock Olivo, who played from 1994-97, is now engraved in Tiger history.

Olivo is a Hall of Famer for a reason. He rushed for 3,026 yards over his four-year career, the best season being a 985-yard campaign in 1995. He rushed for a career 27 touchdowns as well, with the most in a single season being 11 in his final year in 1997.

The former Tiger took to social media to comment on his recent nomination.

"I’m extremely humbled by this honor. For me, it’s a reflection of the quality of teammates and coaches I was fortunate enough to be around during my time in CoMo. There are way too many to name. Also thank you to our awesome fanbase for embracing me!"

The only other athlete to be named in the 2025 Hall of Fame class is former women's basketball player Sophie Cunningham, who now plays for the Indiana Fever.

Today's Schedule

  • Men's golf at day one of the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia - Live Leaderboard

Yesterday's Results

  • Baseball fell to the Missouri State Bears 11-0 on the road - Box Score

Did you notice?

  • Quarterback and pitcher Sam Horn saw his debut for the Tigers on the mound, facing the Missouri State Bears.
  • Dates for next year's College Football Playoffs have been released.

