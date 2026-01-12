Horton and Lawrence Lead Missouri at the Ameritas Master's Classic: The Buzz

No. 7 Missouri gymnastics continued its dominant season with three more victories at the Ameritas Master's Classic on Saturday, January 10. The Tigers claimed first place with a team score of 197.275.



Missouri defeated No. 27 Nebraska (194.600), Wisconsin-La Crosse (192.075) and Wisconsin-Stout (184.675) on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Tigers recorded scores of 9.900 or higher in 11 of their 24 routines.

Hannah Horton claimed two titles on vault with a score of 9.975 and on floor with a 9.925. Horton's vault score marked the highest of her career history. Addison Lawrence secured the balance beam title, earning her second 9.950 of the season in the event.



Kimarra Echols won the uneven bars title with a score of 9.925. The score is a new best for Echols, after her score in week one.



Missouri did not record a score lower than 9.825 throughout the afternoon. The Tigers continued to improve their scores from previous meets and are looking to make another run at competing in the 2026 NCAA Gymnastics Championship.

Near-perfection on the vault for Hannah Horton with a ✨9.975✨!!!!!!!#NCAAGYM x 🎥 B1G+ / @MizzouGym pic.twitter.com/jhAqxiBmxo — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) January 10, 2026

Up next, the Tigers will host No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday, January 16. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Addison Lawrence: top two in the country on beam 👑#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/2jbcvmVO54 — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 11, 2026

Weekend Mizzou Results

Friday's Scores

Missouri Swim and Dive

The Missouri Tigers men's and women's swim and dive teams lost to No. 8/6 Louisville Cardinals on Friday. The men lost the competition with a score of 101-198, while the women's team was defeated 90-205.

Missouri captured seven individual event titles on the day. The Tigers’ women’s diving team swept the podium in the 1-meter dive, led by Gabriela San Juan Carmona, who took first with a score of 290.48. Mia Henniger (286.20) finished second, followed closely by Megan Jolly (284.22) in third.

Maeve DeYoung and Kylee Sullivan delivered individual titles for Missouri, finishing first and second in the 200 butterfly, respectively.

Saturday's Scores

Swim and Dive : Missouri women's team defeated Kentucky 180-120, while the men's team lost 168.5-131.5. The Tigers swept all sprint freestyle events on the women's side. On the men's side, Oliver Millán de Miguel won his first event as a Tiger in the men's 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:37.15.

: Missouri women's team defeated Kentucky 180-120, while the men's team lost 168.5-131.5. The Tigers swept all sprint freestyle events on the women's side. On the men's side, Oliver Millán de Miguel won his first event as a Tiger in the men's 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:37.15. Men's Basketball: Ole Miss 76, Missouri 69

Gymnastics:

Missouri gymnastics finished Saturday's slate of matches with three wins against No. 27 Nebraska, Wisconsin-La Crosse and Wisconsin-Stout.

Missouri 197.275, No. 27 Nebraska 194.600; Missouri 197.275, Wisconsin-La Crosse 192.075, Missouri 197.275, Wisconsin-Stout 184.675

There were no games played on Sunday.

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

Missouri women’s basketball will host Alabama at home on Monday night as part of the Southeastern Conference’s annual “We Back Pat” initiative. The event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research and support while honoring the legacy of Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt.

Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

TY'RON HOPPER INTERCEPTS IT ON FOURTH DOWN 🧀



GBvsCHI on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ej0CvepDs7 — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

Former Missouri defensive back Mark Manfred III has signed with Kentucky Wildcats football after entering the transfer portal. Manfred, a three-star prospect from Georgia, originally joined Missouri football as part of the 2025 recruiting class. He was rated as the No. 29 cornerback in the class by 247Sports.

Virginia is hosting former Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula, sources tell me and @mzenitz https://t.co/M3l5ERqSVY pic.twitter.com/iJQFO4TLpw — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 11, 2026

Mizzou Quote of the Day

They call me the sissy, the San Diego chicken. I'm the tight end who won't block. They say I need a heart transplant...that our whole team has no heart. But I know

what I can do. Kellen Winslow

