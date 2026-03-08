Mizzou Baseball Wins Last 3 of 4 Matchups in UIC Series

The wins are rolling in for the Missouri Tigers on the diamond, with the Tigers improving to 14-2 after three wins to close out their series against UIC.

Missouri’s most impressive win of those three was the second game of the series and the first one played on Saturday afternoon. The first four-and-a-half innings were played on Friday evening until a storm rolled into Columbia and rained it out. Missouri entered that game on Saturday trailing 12-4, but went on to win 13-12.

Sam Rosand earned the win on the mound for the Tigers, logging five strikeouts and allowing one hit. Left fielder Cameron Benson led the way on offense, logging four RBI and two hits. Jase Woita was right behind him with three RBI.

The last two games weren’t all that competitive, especially compared to the rained-out one. Missouri won the third game, which started right as the second game ended on Saturday afternoon, in 7-0 fashion. A well-rounded offensive outing from Benson, Woita, Kaden Peer, Tyler Macon, Jamal George and Kam Durnin lifted the Tigers ahead, while seven strikeouts from Josh McDevitt prevented the Flames from scoring.

In the concluding game of the series, the Tigers handled business by the seventh inning. They won 10-0, which featured home runs from Woita, Peer, Benson and Pierre Seals. That was the most home runs the Tigers have recorded in a game up to this point in the 2026 season. It was also the fifth time the Tigers have run-ruled a team this year.

Brady Kehlenbrink earned the start on the pitcher's mound and went for six innings, racking up 11 strikeouts and allowing only three hits. This was a career day for Kehlenbrink, not allowing a single score.

Missouri won the first game of the series on Thursday evening 9-8. Missouri has now captured 12 straight victories.

Missouri is back in action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 to take on Southern Indiana at Taylor Stadium.

