How NCAA Transfer Portal Changes Affect Mizzou: The Buzz
Since its establishment, the NCAA Transfer Portal has been ever-changing and has caused a lot of controversy. The latest change is the elimination of the spring transfer portal window for football.
With this, there will now be only one window in which players are able to enter their name into the portal. This will limit players entering the portal, but also make aspects of navigating the portal much easier, such as recruiting and team-building. Missouri has aimed to just go with the changes and use it to the best of its ability.
“We’ve tried to adapt and use the rules the best way possible,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I think there’s zero doubt that a big part of our success the past three or four years has been our ability to embrace NIL, embrace the transfer portal, and use it as a net positive. Be adaptable.”
Missouri gained a big name players in the spring portal in past years. This past offseason saw the Tigers add defensive tackle Bralen Henderson, tight end Gavin Hoffman, offensive lineman Jaylen Early and wide receiver Xavier Loyd. In 2024, they added Marcus Bryant and also added Cam'ron Johnson in 2023.
Drinkwitz and the Tigers will continue to try to navigate the transfer portal and add impact players to their growing program.
Wednesday's Mizzou Results
- There were no games played
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule:
- Missouri soccer will face off against No. 5 Tennessee at 5 p.m. on their own turf. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. but was moved up due to expected inclement weather.
Did you notice?
- After decommitting from UCLA, four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones is set to take a visit with the Tigers.
- Missouri's upcoming opponent released their SEC injury report. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been marked as questionable for South Carolina's match with the Tigers on Saturday. Read the rest of the injury report here.
- Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is expected to serve as the backup this week in the New York Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I played with a lot of [NBA] guys who didn’t care if we won or lost; they just wanted to get their 20 points. I wanted to win.”- John Brown
