South Carolina Provides Update on Sellers for Mizzou Game
Some clarity was provided on the biggest question for the matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 4, with the first of four availability reports being released Wednesday evening.
This included an update on the status of South Carolina's star quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, who exited last week's game with a concussion. Vanderbilt was leading 14-7 when Sellers exited the game, but things went off the rails after Sellers left, with the Commodores winning 31-7.
Here's a look at the initial availability reports for both teams.
Missouri Wednesday availability report:
QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
OG, Logan Reichert - OUT (lower-body, 3-5 weeks)
Both Horn and Craig suffered season-ending injuries in Week 1. Horn suffered a hit to the legs on his first play of the game, a designed run. Craig suffered the injury while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Logan Reichert suffered a lower-body injury during fall camp.
South Carolina Wednesday availability report:
QB, LaNorris Sellers- QUESTIONABLE (head)
DB, Judge Collier- DOUBTFUL (knee)
TE, Michael Smith- DOUBTFUL (undisclosed)
WR, Mazeo Bennett Jr.- QUESTIONABLE (undisclosed)
After Sellers exited the game against Vanderbilt, veteran Luke Doty filled in as the backup. He finished the game 18-of-27 on passing for 148 yards. He tacked on an interception and a fumble.
"Their quarterback is an excellent player, All-SEC preseason, a Heisman front-runner, an absolutely great player," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday. "We know firsthand with the way he played against us last year."
Drinkwitz said he's "anticipating" that Sellers will be active for the game. But if it's Doty instead, Missouri isn't expecting a completely different offense.
"There's not two stylistic differences in the way that quarterback position is going to be played," Drinkwitz said. "So for us, we're going to anticipate that LaNorris will play, and then we'll adjust he does not."
In what was one of the Tigers' most thrilling games of 2024, Missouri fell to South Carolina 34-30. Sellers was a huge part of the win, and if he suits up, he could give Missouri problems again. Drinkwitz is preparing for that possibility.
Defensive back Judge Collier sprained his knee in the season opener against Virginia Tech.
Additional availability reports will be posted Thursday and Friday. A final report will be released 90 minutes before kickoff.
The Tigers will face the Gamecocks at 6 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri.