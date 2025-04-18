How to Watch: Mizzou Gymnastics Competes in NCAA Championship Final
Missouri gymnastics qualified for the NCAA Championship Final for the first time in program history. The Tigers will compete against Utah, UCLA and Oklahoma Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers punched a ticket to the Final Four after finishing in second place in the NCAA Championship Semifinal on Thursday. Missouri excelled on beam, and redshirt senior Helen Hu became a national champion in the event.
Hu's 9.9875 helped the Tigers upset the Gators in a thrilling meet that will be remembered for years to come.
Aside from performing well on beam (49.5000), Missouri looked strong on bars (49.4500). Graduate student Mara Titarsolej notched a 9.9375 in the anchor spot.
Missouri will need to find that success in all four events in the Final, as the Tigers will be facing the best of the best.
Below is full information for the Final, including streaming details.
How to Watch: Missouri in NCAA Championship Final
Who: Missouri Tigers (22-8, 5-3 SEC) vs. Utah Utes (12-4, 6-0 Big 12) vs. UCLA Bruins (24-5, 15-0 Big 10) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (30-2, 7-1 SEC)
Championship Final: Saturday, April 19 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas
TV: ABC
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers placed second in their Semifinal with a 197.3000. Missouri clinched second place after a strong beam performance (49.5000). Redshirt senior Helen Hu earned a meet-high 9.9875 to win the beam title.
Last Time Out, Utah: Utah won its Semifinal, recording a 197.7625 in a victory over UCLA, LSU and Michigan State. Utah made a statement on bars, posting a 49.6500. 2021 Olympic silver medalist and Utah senior Grace McCallum impressed, earning a 9.9500 on vault, a 9.9625 on bars and a 9.9500 on floor.
Last Time Out, UCLA: The Bruins earned second place in their Semifinal, coming in close behind Utah with a 197.7375. UCLA has Olympian Jordan Chiles on its roster, and she triumphed on bars with a 9.9750. Senior Emma Malabuyo also earned a 9.9750 on beam.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: Oklahoma won its Semifinal, topping Missouri, Florida and Alabama. The Sooners achieved a score of 197.5500. Senior Jordan Bowers and junior Faith Torrez performed well, with Bowers notching a 9.9375 on bars and beam and a 9.9500 on floor. Torrez recorded two 9.9500s on beam and floor.