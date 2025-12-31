A Third Mizzou Offensive Tackle Announces Transfer Portal Plans in Same Day

As of Tuesday morning, offensive tackle was a position where Missouri clearly would need to add a starter or two, but still had a decent amount of depth.



By Tuesday night, the position has emerged as one where the Tigers will need to completely replenish.

Redshirt sophomore Brandon Solis became the third Missouri offensive tackle to announce plans to enter the transfer portal Tuesday, per a report from Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

Earlier in the day, redshirt sophomore Johnny Williams IV and redshirt junior Jayven Richardson announced plans to do the same.

Missouri is set to lose its starting right tackle, Keagen Trost, who has exhausted his elligibility. Trost earned a spot on the AP's All-American third-team in his one season with Missouri after transferring from Wake Forest.

The status of the starter at left tackle is more uncertain. Cayden Green held down the position in 2025, but he was moved to the perimeter after spending the 2024 season playing at left guard. Green could declare for the upcoming NFL draft, but if he returns, Missouri also might look to switch him to left guard.

Out of the three players to enter transfer portal on Tuesday, Williams and Richardson likey would've had the best chances to contend for a starting job on the offensive line next season.



But Solis would've been an experienced depth piece. Ahead of fall camp for the 2025 season, head coach Eli Drinkwitz liked Solis' potential.

"I think Solis has got an opportunity to really break out," Drinkwitz said in a press conference ahead of practices.

Solis was a three-star prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee. He was rated by 247Sports as the No. 52 offensive tackle in the class of 2023.

The departure of Solis leaves Missouri's depth at offensive tackle thin and young. Redshirt senior Jaylen Early, who transferred from Florida State ahead of 2025, is left as the veteran voice in a room now left with a few young, unproven players, such as Jack Lange, the top prospect in the state of Missouri in the class of 2025.



Undoubtedly, Missouri will look to add to its offensive tackle room from top to bottom.

Solis is now the 13th Missouri player to announce plans to enter the transfer portal. The portal will officially open up Friday. To keep up with all of the transfer movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

