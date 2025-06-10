Incoming Freshman Receives Gatorade Softball Award; The Buzz, Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Incoming Missouri softball freshman Abby Carr was named the 2024-25 Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year, which the company announced on Monday.
The right-handed pitcher out of Wildwood, Missouri, helped bring Lafayette High School to the Class 5 Championship in the 2025 season. The Lancers won that game behind Carr's eight innings, in which she struck out 16 batters and didn't allow a single hit.
Of the entire Class of 2025, Carr was given a No. 27 ranking by Perfect Game, No. 31 by Prep Softball and No. 41 by Extra inning. She finished her high school career with a record of 55-15, inlcuding a 23-0 finish last season.
On top of that, Carr became one of the highest-profile hitters in Lafayette history, batting .476 with 29 RBI, 10 home runs and 35 runs scored in her senior year. Off the field, she maintained a 3.8 GPA in her high school education.
Gatorade awards athletes not just based on their athletic performance, but how they operate in the classroom and in the community. Carr has volunteered locally with the Kendall Johnson Foundation, along with devoting time to the Special Olympics as a PE Mentor. She will receive a grant to donate to a social impact partner as part of the honor.
Carr is now the 13th Mizzou player from the state to win this award since it began in 1998, joining Cierra Harrison and Julia Crenshaw as recent winners.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
79 days.
Did you notice?
- Former Tiger Noah Carter will join Bnei Herzilya in Israel for the 2025-26 season, following a strong showing last year with Olomoucko Prostejov in the Czech Republic.
- Missouri strikes out on offensive lineman target Noah Best, losing out the recruiting battle to Oklahoma. The four-star recruit had 27 offers on the table.
- Former Missouri guard Caleb Grill underwent a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors on Monday, according to a team spokesperson. Tamar Bates also worked out with Golden State in previous weeks.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back (to Kirkwood), to make a change because anytime I have a chance to help the youth to understand the difficulties they're going through, I'm all for it. The fact that I've walked the same streets and lived in the same houses as some of these students is good, because it's always good to be someone a kid can relate to."- Jeremy Maclin
