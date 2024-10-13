Luther Burden III Climbs Mizzou Leaderboards: The Buzz, October 13, 2024
When Luther Burden III committed to the Missouri Tigers just short of three years ago, the expectation was he would rewrite history. His commitment alone as a five-star prospect in the St. Louis area was rare.
The impact the wide receiver has had on the program can't be measured.
But, against UMass on Saturday, Burden did add another accolade, reaching No. 7 for catches in program history.
After his second catch of the game, a 10-yard reception in the first quarter, Burden had surpassed J'Mon Moore's 158 reception tally.
In Missouri's 41-10 loss to Texas A&M in Week 6, Burden cracked the top 10 of Missouri's all time receiving leaders, surpassing Jared Perry to reach No. 10 on the list. Burden, now with 1,926 career yards, 175 yards from surpassing T.J. Moe at No. 9.
Burden currently stands at No. 6 for the most receiving touchdowns in a career in program history with 19, two behind Moore.
2024 will be Burden's final year with Missouri, with a NFL team hopeful to select him. He's projected to be selected as high as the top 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft.
Sunday's Schedule:
• Soccer at Mississippi State in Starksville, Mississippii at 6:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Volleyball vs. Tennessee at 7 p.m. at Hearnes Center - Watch, Live Stats
• Tennis at ITA Regional Championships in Memphis, Tennesssee
Saturday's Results:
• Swim & Dive won 174-125 at Arkansas
• Softball won 9-3 over Illinois in an exhibition match
• Football won 45-3 over UMass
Did you notice?
• Missouri football's game against Auburn on Oct. 19 was officially designated with a 11 a.m. kick off time. The homecoming parade will begin at 8 a.m.
• Mizzou gymnastics held its first Instraquad meet of the season Saturday.
• OT Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri for the Class of 2026, scored a touchdown for Nixa Friday night. The Tigers are a top team in his recruitment. In all seriousness, that is some impressive athleticism for a man of Cantwell's size.
On This Day in Missouri Tigers History:
October 13, 1973: A last-minute stop by the No. 12 Missouri on a two-point conversion secured an upset win over the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Faurot Field. It was the first victory for Missouri in the series after losing the prior three. The Tigers took the lead late after recovering a muffed punt from returner Randy Borg, with Missouri's Tom Plunkey rushing for a one-yard touchdown two plays later. The Missouri passing attack was miserable, with quarterback John Cherry going 2-for-9 and throwing and interception. But, Cherry rushed for 70 yards and running back Tommy Reamon for 69.
