Mizzou Football Lands Commitment from 2027 4-Star WR Chris Harris Jr

Mizzou football has earned the commitment of 2027 four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr., per Hayes Fawcett.

Harris is ranked the No. 341 player in the nation, No. 18 athlete in the nation and No. 4 player in the state of Missouri, per 247Sports' composite ratings. He visited Columbia over the weekend to attend spring practice, along with taking unofficial visits to Mizzou on Nov. 15 and Jan. 31. His first official visit to Columbia is scheduled for June 5.

The athletic wideout logged nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards in his 2025 junior campaign at Lee's Summit West while racking up 15 total touchdowns. Harris also runs track, and stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds. He follows a recent pipeline of Lee's Summit products to commit to Missouri, joining past players like Armand Membou and Josh Manning, along with recent commits like Karsten Fiene and Preston Hatfield.

He chose Missouri over a plethora of Power-Four offers, including but not limited to Tennessee, Kansas State, Alabama and Iowa State. He does have an official visit scheduled to Alabama on June 12, per 247Sports, although it's unclear wether or not he'll still take that visit.

Harris joins a 2027 Mizzou recruiting class that's rapidly improving, earning multiple commitments in recent weeks. Three-star Nebraska quarterback Braylen Warren was the first in the class, and four-star tight end Jack Brown joined him earlier Tuesday afternoon. Joining Brown, Harris and Warren is three-star offensive linemen Lual Aleu and three-star safety Jabarri Lofton.

The Tigers are still hot on the trail for top prospects like Lawrence Britt, Myson Johnson-Cook, Quentin Burrell and more.

Here's how Missouri's 2027 class is shaping up.

2027 Football Commitments

QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/04/25) S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 03/07/26) OT Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 03/09/2026) TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 03/17/26)

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