Making Sense of the NCAA House Settlement: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps tries to make sense of the recent House Settlement and gives his thoughts on it, as well.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Let's be honest.
Everything that comes with the recent House Settlement ruling, which was finalized July 6, is still super confusing.
But, in the simplest of terms, it means colleges across the country can begin to pay their athletes for their name, image and likeness, otherwise known as NIL. What was once a madhouse of schools giving players millions of dollars now has order and regulations to prevent that from happening.
In theory, this ruling should bring some peace and calmness to the NIL scene. It's very possible that the use of NIL collective, the primary source of how players were earning their so-called NIL money, should be impacted and potentially erased.
The College Sports Commission, an oversight committee outside of the NCA, will be the ones to, well, oversee everything that's a part of the domino effect of this settlement. Coaches and university administrators across the country have long called for something similar to this, so that should be music to their ears.
In all honesty, this should be good for the schools, players and especially university athletic departments. With rules and a guide for what is allowed and what's not, it will be fascinating to see if the playing field among teams and sports is more level. At the very minimum, clarity has now been provided on a situation that needed a resolution for quite some time.