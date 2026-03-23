Missouri Baseball Falls Short in Series Against Tennessee: The Buzz
Missouri baseball opened the weekend series over No. 22 Tennessee with an 8-4 victory. The Tigers held control through the early innings, keeping the Volunteers at bay until the bottom of the fourth when the Volunteers broke through with a solo home run. The win marks Missouri's first win over a ranked opponent since 2024.
However, Missouri was unable to carry that momentum forward, dropping games two and three to lose the series.
The Tigers put up a fight in Saturday's match-up, with an early 2-1 lead, but their offense stalled after the second inning. From there, the Volunteers took control, scoring four unanswered runs. Missouri was able to get on base in the seventh inning, but couldn't convert the opportunity into a run. The Tigers ultimately fell 4-2 in game two.
Missouri dropped the series finale 7-1 on Sunday, March 22, to wrap up its time in Knoxville. The Tigers got their lone point at the top of the sixth by Pierre Seals for a solo home run. The hit was his second home run in the weekend series and ended a stretch of 12 innings with a Missouri score.
The Tigers will travel to O'Fallon, Missouri to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, March 24. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Buzz: March 23
- Caleb Green, the younger brother of Missouri offensive tackle Cayden Green, earned linebacker MVP honors at the UA Next Camp. Green has received an offer from Missouri.
- If Missouri women's basketball defeats BYU in Monday's matchup, the team will advance to face Stanford in the quarterfinals of the WBIT.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Women's Golf
- Missouri finished fifth at the MountainView Collegiate, posting a 2-under-par 862 over the three-day event. Senior Addie Dobson led the Tigers with an eighth-place finish, carding a 5-under-par performance. The Tigers will head to College Station from April 6-8 to compete in the "Mo"Morial competition.
- Softball: No. 4/6 Alabama 4, Missouri 3
- Baseball: No. 22 Tennessee 7, Missouri 1
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Men's Golf: The Hootie at Bulls Bay at Awendaw, South Carolina, Live Stats
- Women's Basketball: Missouri at BYU in Round 2 of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament, 8 p.m. CST, Listen, Watch
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 season opener...
164 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I decided I would rather not live in Oklahoma. I thought my best opportunities might come in the state where I attended college and I felt I definitely would prefer living in Missouri to living in Oklahoma.Johnny Roland
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Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She has been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.Follow CoolIzabelle