Missouri Earns Highest Score in Program History in Final Home Meet of the Year
No. 7 Missouri gymnastics defeated No. 13 Auburn 198.100-197.150 on senior day in Columbia.
The meet was Missouri's best of the year, with the Tigers shattering their previous season-high 197.725. The 198.100 was Missouri's first score of at least 198.000 in program history.
By the time Missouri took the floor for the final rotation, it was clear the meet belonged to the Columbia squad, as it led by a 148.400-147.750 margin after the third rotation.
The comfort of a sizeable lead didn’t stop Missouri from putting on a show on floor.
Sophomores Hannah Horton, Rayna Light and Kennedy Griffin earned 9.925s, while senior Jocelyn Moore earned a 9.950.
The Hearnes Center was as loud as it had been all day when senior Amari Celestine performed her floor routine. The crowd was cheering for Celestine all day, as the meet included a senior day celebration to honor her and other athletes in their final home meet of the year.
Celestine’s floor routine was a perfect way for her to end the day, as she earned a 9.975 en route to a 39.650 all-around score.
The Tigers earned a 49.700 on floor, marking their best apparatus of the day.
Missouri also looked strong on bars, posting a season-best 49.575. Three Tigers cracked 9.900 in the event to propel the team to that score.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej and Moore earned 9.950s, with graduate student Kyra Burns recording a 9.925.
After a shaky start on bars, Auburn stepped it up on vault, but it ultimately didn't matter. By the end of second rotation, Missouri extended its lead 98.950-98.350.
Missouri’s total beam score was another season-high (49.450). That pushed the team to a 148.400-147.750 lead after the third rotation.
Freshman Olivia Kelly and redshirt senior Helen Hu impressed on beam, earning 9.900s. Junior Addison Lawrence earned the best beam score for Missouri with a 9.925.
Missouri's success carried over to an event the team has struggled with, the vault.
After posting their best vault score of the season (49.375) at Florida on Feb. 28, the Tigers looked to keep that momentum going against Auburn.
Missouri succeeded, posting a second consecutive total vault score of 49.375.
With Missouri’s first four vaulters, the scores built off each other and continued to get higher. Griffin was the leadoff, notching a 9.800. Freshman Kaia Tanskanen followed with a 9.825, then redshirt junior Elise Tisler recorded a 9.875. Horton logged the first 9.900, but it was Celestine who stole the show with a 9.925.
While Missouri was looking good on vault, Auburn was having a tough time on bars. Just two athletes reached a score of 9.800 or better, leading to a bar score of 49.075. Missouri ended the first rotation on top (49.375-49.075).
Missouri will hit the road for its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers will face No. 16 Arkansas before competing in the SEC Championship.