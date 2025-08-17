Wings vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 17
The Las Vegas Aces have strung together six straight wins and are on the cusp of taking over the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. They'll try to do exactly that on Sunday when they take on the worst team in the conference, the Dallas Wings.
It's been a tough season for the Wings, but Paige Bueckers has lived up to the hype and has delivered whenever she steps on the court.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Wings +10 (-110)
- Aces -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wings +360
- Aces -500
Total
- 169 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wings vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 17
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN+
- Wings record: 9-25
- Aces record: 20-14
Wings vs. Aces Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Arike Ogunbowale, G - Game Time Decision
- Tyasha Harris, G - Out for Season
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - Out
Wings vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers UNDER 18.5 Points (+100) via FanDuel
The Aces found a way to slow down Paige Bueckers in their last meeting, keeping her to 16 points while shooting 7-of-19 from the field. The Aces will likely follow the same strategy this time around, which could lead the Wings to look to someone else as their primary scorer. At plus-money, I'll bet on Bueckers staying UNDER 18.5 points. She has only surpassed this mark once in her last four games.
Wings vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I'm going to sit back and root for points in this game. The Wings enter this game ranking third in the WNBA in pace, and the Aces aren't far behind them, coming in at sixth. Not only that, but defense seems to be the weakness for both of these clubs. The Wings rank 10th in defensive rating at 107.3, and the Sparks come in at ninth at 103.9.
While this play seems counterintuitive to my Bueckers UNDER points prop I wrote about above, if the Aces design their defensive game plan around stopping their star player and the Wings successfully target someone else to be their main scorer, it could open things up for Dallas offensively. Just because the Wings fill up the scoreboard, it doesn't necessarily mean it'll be Bueckers doing the bulk of the work.
The OVER is the play in this one.
Pick: OVER 169 (-110) via FanDuel
