Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 30
The New York Liberty are in a tight battle with the Atlanta Dream atop the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Mercury are fighting with the Las Vegas Aces for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference.
That makes Saturday night's game between these two teams a big one for each of them. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this WNBA showdown.
Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Liberty -1 (-108)
- Mercury +1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Liberty -114
- Mercury -106
Total
- 163.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Liberty vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: PHX Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Liberty record: 24-15
- Mercury record: 24-14
Liberty vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones, C - Game Time Decision
- Sabrina Ionescu, G - Game Time Decision
- Natasha Cloud, G - Game Time Decision
- Nyara Sabally, C - Out
Mercury Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Liberty vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Satou Sabally OVER 15.5 Points (+102) via FanDuel
Defense has been the weakness of the Liberty this season, and things have only gotten worse while they've been dealing with a plethora of injuries. They head into tonight's game ranking fifth in the league in defensive rating, leaving an opening for Mercury's leading scorer, Satou Sabally, to go over her points total of 15.5. She's averaging 16.7 points per game in 2025, and she already has a 25-point performance against the Liberty this season, back on June 27.
Liberty vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the OVER. The OVER has cashed in all three meetings between these two teams this season, and for good reason.
The Liberty ranks first in pace, and the Mercury aren't too far behind them at fourth. The Liberty also ranks second in both offensive rating and effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, their weakness, their defense, allows their opponents to put up points in bunches.
I'll sit back and root for points in this interconference showdown.
Pick: OVER 163.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
