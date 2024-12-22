Missouri Football Building Strong Transfer Class; The Buzz, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024
Though Missouri football has lost several players to the mercy of the transfer portal, it's also found plenty of success in acquiring talent for the 2025 season.
As of Dec. 22, the Tigers currently have the the No. 10 transfer portal class in the entire country according to 247sports with 10 commits and a 38.47 rating. Two of the 10 are four-stars: running back Ahmad Hardy and receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
With seniors departing the program such as Luther Burden III, Johnny Walker Jr. and Nate Noel, Missouri had plenty of work to do in order to round out the missing pieces. It's done a solid job at accomplishing that, but it still has yet to find a potential answer to the quarterback position, which is now open with the end of Brady Cook's eligibility.
Losing the likes of freshman Kewan Lacy and Williams Nwaneri also didn't help matters, but in the new world of college football, it has to be an expectation that recent recruits will be lost. The Tigers have played the portal game as much as anyone else, and it puts them as one of the top classes overall with more time left to add more talent.
The 2025 season is going to be full of questions and interesting developments, but with the consistent additions every single day, it seems that Missouri is putting itself in the position to be just competitive as it was in 2024.
Today's Schedule
- Wrestling vs. No. 19 Little Rock at 2 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. — Watch, Preview
- Wrestling vs. Binghamton at 4 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. — Watch, Preview
- Wrestling vs. No. 2 Penn State at 6 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. — Watch, Preview
Did you notice?
- West Virginia offensive tackle, Johnny Williams IV, took a visit to Missouri on Saturday. The freshman appeared in 12 of 13 games this season.
- Missouri men's basketball took to the court at Enterprise Center to practice ahead of its matchup will Illinois this afternoon. The Tigers enter the matchup with a 10-1 record.
