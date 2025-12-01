Missouri Football Gains Momentum After Arkansas Win: The Buzz
Missouri football closed out its regular season on Saturday with a 31-17 victory over Arkansas in the annual Battle Line Rivalry. The win comes after the Tigers have faced injuries and roster adjustments that disrupted the Tiger’s momentum earier in the season. With the rivalry win, Missouri finishes the 2024–25 campaign at 8–4.
After falling out of the AP Top 25 earlier this season, the Tigers have moved back into the rankings at No. 25. Whilethe spot doesn’t put the Tigers in contention for the College Football Playoffs, it does strengthen their positioning for a bigger bowl game appearance.
The AP Top 25 Poll
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Ohio State, (61), 12-0, 1645
2. Indiana, (5), 12-0, 1589
3. Georgia, 11-1, 1504
4. Oregon, 11-1, 1396
5. Texas Tech, 11-1, 1366
6. Ole Miss, 11-1, 1350
7. Texas A&M, 11-1, 1282
8. Oklahoma, 10-2, 1140
9. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1100
10. Alabama, 10-2, 1053
11. BYU, 11-1, 982
12. Miami (FL), 10-2, 898
13. Vanderbilt, 10-2, 871
14. Texas, 9-3, 861
15. Utah, 10-2, 739
16. Virginia, 10-2, 637
17. Southern Cal, 9-3, 566
18. Michigan, 9-3, 441
19. James Madison, 11-1, 417
20. North Texas, 11-1, 402
21. Tulane, 10-2, 373
22. Arizona, 9-3, 257
23. Navy, 9-2, 146
24. Georgia Tech, 9-3, 90
25. Missouri, 8-4, 73
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday’s Scores
- Women’s Basketball: Missouri 73, Bradley 66
- Men’s Basketball: Missouri 86, Cleavland State 59
Saturday’s Scores
- Women’s Basketball: Missouri 85, Northwestern 70
- Football: No. 25 Missouri 31, Arkansas 17
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
There are no games scheduled for today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball did not receive a bid to the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Championship in Kansas City. It is the first time the Tigers have not made an appearance since 2022. Missouri finished this season with a 17-10 record.
- Auburn football has named a new head coach following the teams loss to Alabama on Saturday. Former USF coach Alex Golesh, signed a six-year deal and will be tasked with to reignite the Tigers’ competitiveness in the SEC.
- Following the Razorbacks’ loss to Missouri, Arkansas has named Ryan Silverfield as its new head football coach beginning in the 2026 season. Silverfield previously coached at Memphis, and the coaching change comes after Arkansas went 2-10 this season.
